Bangkok Art Biennale announces Curatorial Team and International Advisory Committee for the third edition entitled CHAOS : CALM

The Biennale’s 2022 International Advisors include Mami Kataoka (Director at Mori Art Museum, Japan & President of CiMAM); Dr. Yongwoo Lee (Professor, Shanghai University & former President of the Gwangju Biennale Foundation); Dr. Alexandra Munroe (Senior Curator, Asian Arts, & Senior Advisor, Global Arts, The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation); Dr. Eugene Tan (Director of the National Gallery Singapore & Singapore Art Museum); and Wang Chen (Deputy General Manager, The China Arts and Entertainment Group & Member of the Expert Committee, China National Art Foundation).

“Although the pandemic and ongoing climate crisis have caused grave consequences worldwide, it is our hope that art and creative activities can contribute to economic recovery and the healing process for our communities, as well as offer opportunities for serendipity amidst the current chaotic conditions. Bangkok will once again be a destination for visitors to appreciate art by leading international and Thai artists which will be displayed at various creative spaces, as well as temples and heritage sites. We look forward to a rich display of artworks that reflect on these drastic changes of our time and help navigate the betterment of humankind,” comments Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Founder and Chairman of Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation.

“This year’s Biennale invites artists to interpret their views on the dichotomy of CHAOS : CALM; two concepts that seem to be opposing yet coexist in our daily lives as we face constant confusion, panic as well as hope. Our curatorial team will invite an inclusive range of artists and select those from our Open Call to offer contemplative thoughts during these uncertain times through individual, collaborative or collective works. Moreover, this edition of the Biennale will not only present works at various physical sites in Bangkok but we are excited to launch a series of innovative new virtual venues as well for the global community to engage with BAB 2022,” comments Prof. Dr. Apinan Poshyananda, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the Bangkok Art Biennale.

“Amidst constant division and conflict in today’s world, the Biennale’s theme of CHAOS : CALM suggests the possibility of coexistence between opposing concepts in a fluid relationship. This ambiguity could be a key perspective to the future which we could offer from Asia. I am very much looking forward to experiencing the Bangkok Art Biennale in 2022,” comments Mami Kataoka, Director at Mori Art Museum, Japan, and President of International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art (CiMAM) and Advisor to Bangkok Art Biennale 2022

