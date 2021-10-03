Bangkok Art Biennale announces Curatorial Team and International Advisory Committee for the third edition entitled CHAOS : CALM

Bangkok, 30 September 2021 – The Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation is delighted to announce the Curatorial Team and International Advisory Committee for the third edition of the Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB) which will take place from 22 October 2022 to 23 February 2023 at various locations across the city as well as virtual venues.
Under the theme CHAOS : CALM, the Bangkok Art Biennale will invite international and Thai artists whose works reflect the turbulence, trauma and angst experienced by many during these uncertain times. The past few years may prove to be a critical turning point in human history. In Ancient Greek mythology, Chaos refers to the void state preceding the creation of the universe or cosmos. From this state of chaos, the Biennale hopes to emerge from this dystopian contemporary world to offer a glimpse of clarity and calm through art.
The 2022 Bangkok Art Biennale Curatorial Team is made up of Prof. Dr. Apinan Poshyananda (Chief Executive and Artistic Director, Bangkok Art Biennale); Nigel Hurst (Contemporary Art Consultant and former Head of Contemporary Arts, The Box, Plymouth); Loredana Pazzini-Paracciani (Independent Scholar and Curator of Southeast Asia Contemporary Art, Bangkok and London); Jirat Ratthawongjirakul (Director of Gallery VER & N22 Art Community, Bangkok); and Chomwan Weeraworawit, PhD (Founder of Mysterious Ordinary, Bangkok and Co-Founder of Philip Huang, NYC).
Related news:
The Biennale’s 2022 International Advisors include Mami Kataoka (Director at Mori Art Museum, Japan & President of CiMAM); Dr. Yongwoo Lee (Professor, Shanghai University & former President of the Gwangju Biennale Foundation); Dr. Alexandra Munroe (Senior Curator, Asian Arts, & Senior Advisor, Global Arts, The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation); Dr. Eugene Tan (Director of the National Gallery Singapore & Singapore Art Museum); and Wang Chen (Deputy General Manager, The China Arts and Entertainment Group & Member of the Expert Committee, China National Art Foundation).
“Although the pandemic and ongoing climate crisis have caused grave consequences worldwide, it is our hope that art and creative activities can contribute to economic recovery and the healing process for our communities, as well as offer opportunities for serendipity amidst the current chaotic conditions. Bangkok will once again be a destination for visitors to appreciate art by leading international and Thai artists which will be displayed at various creative spaces, as well as temples and heritage sites. We look forward to a rich display of artworks that reflect on these drastic changes of our time and help navigate the betterment of humankind,” comments Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Founder and Chairman of Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation.
“This year’s Biennale invites artists to interpret their views on the dichotomy of CHAOS : CALM; two concepts that seem to be opposing yet coexist in our daily lives as we face constant confusion, panic as well as hope. Our curatorial team will invite an inclusive range of artists and select those from our Open Call to offer contemplative thoughts during these uncertain times through individual, collaborative or collective works. Moreover, this edition of the Biennale will not only present works at various physical sites in Bangkok but we are excited to launch a series of innovative new virtual venues as well for the global community to engage with BAB 2022,” comments Prof. Dr. Apinan Poshyananda, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the Bangkok Art Biennale.
“Amidst constant division and conflict in today’s world, the Biennale’s theme of CHAOS : CALM suggests the possibility of coexistence between opposing concepts in a fluid relationship. This ambiguity could be a key perspective to the future which we could offer from Asia. I am very much looking forward to experiencing the Bangkok Art Biennale in 2022,” comments Mami Kataoka, Director at Mori Art Museum, Japan, and President of International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art (CiMAM) and Advisor to Bangkok Art Biennale 2022
For media inquiries, please contact:
Malisa Milinthangkul (Som)
(+66) 096-593-6654
[email protected]
Please see the press kit with further information and images here.
Published : October 03, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 13, 2021
Published : Oct 13, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021