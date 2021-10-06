Phuket chosen as World Muaythai Championship host

The competition will separate into Youth Muaythai Championships for children from 10 to 17 years old and Muaythai Championships for adults from 17 to 40 years old.

The competition is held to celebrate that Muay Thai was recognized as a sport in the Olympic Games.

The competition is a part of the sport tourism policy of the Thai government as Phuket have a Phuket Sandbox project.

This competition will be a part of helping the economy in the high season of tourism.