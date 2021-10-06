Thu, October 14, 2021

life

Phuket chosen as World Muaythai Championship host

The Amateur Muaythai Association of Thailand (AMTAT) and the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) have chosen Phuket to host the IFMA World Muaythai Championships 2021.

The IFMA World Muaythai Championships 2021 will be held from December 3 to 12. There were 74 countries to participate in this competition. 

The competition will separate into Youth Muaythai Championships for children from 10 to 17 years old and Muaythai Championships for adults from 17 to 40 years old.

The competition is held to celebrate that Muay Thai was recognized as a sport in the Olympic Games.

The competition is a part of the sport tourism policy of the Thai government as Phuket have a Phuket Sandbox project.

This competition will be a part of helping the economy in the high season of tourism.

Published : October 06, 2021

By : THE NATION


