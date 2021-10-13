Buriram’s Chang Arena first to welcome footy fans at 50% of capacity

The government had prohibited people from watching football matches in stadiums since the first virus outbreak in 2019.

The restriction was gradually relaxed and stadiums were then allowed to welcome audiences at 25 per cent of capacity.

Now, with further government relaxations, Chang Arena will be the first to allow in 16,300 avid footy fans – 50 per cent of the stadium’s capacity.

The first match of this 50-per-cent capacity allowance is the one on Saturday (October 17), between Buriram United FC and Nakhon Ratchasima FC.

