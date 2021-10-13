Thu, October 14, 2021

life

Buriram’s Chang Arena first to welcome footy fans at 50% of capacity

Chang Arena in Buriram province is the first football stadium in Thailand that will welcome back 50 per cent of its spectators since the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the country.

The government had prohibited people from watching football matches in stadiums since the first virus outbreak in 2019.

The restriction was gradually relaxed and stadiums were then allowed to welcome audiences at 25 per cent of capacity.

Now, with further government relaxations, Chang Arena will be the first to allow in 16,300 avid footy fans – 50 per cent of the stadium’s capacity.

The first match of this 50-per-cent capacity allowance is the one on Saturday (October 17), between Buriram United FC and Nakhon Ratchasima FC.
 

To watch the sports match, persons must show ID cards and certificates of inoculation of Covid-19 vaccine to the stadium’s staff.

Published : October 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

