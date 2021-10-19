Komehyo has sent Japanese experts to station in Thailand to examine second-hand or “pre-loved” luxury items.

“Under the concept of ‘Spread Joy, Spark Happiness’, Komehyo acts as credible intermediary who can ensure trust and confidence of customers by guaranteeing the quality of items. We have over 300 experts in Japan with expertise specific to each type of items. Each expert must complete our training and pass our examination on buying, product care and pricing, based on a special curriculum we have developed throughout our long history using a database from over 1.4 million items per year. We want every step of any transaction with us to be credible as we aim to impress and provide happiness to customers who wish to buy or sell their beloved brand-name items.”

Komehyo, Japan’s No.1 pre-loved luxury item business, operates two stores on the second floor of [email protected] and another on the first floor of Central Bangna. It provides a certificate of authenticity for each item which has passed a careful examination by a Japanese expert under a standardized grading system. A team of brand-name experts are available to help select luxury items to be sent directly from Japan to Thai customers.

Komehyo is launching a special promotion to celebrate its second anniversary in Thailand. Customers who buy items worth 30,000 baht will get to draw a discount coupon with the highest possible value of 10,000 baht, while customers who sell items worth 30,000 baht will receive a Starbucks Card worth 1,000 baht. The campaign is available from 16 October to 16 November 2021. Customers can make an appointment to sell their luxury items in a special private room and can enjoy buying various luxury items at any of the two stores. They can also view the items online at the website www.komehyo.co.th/ and view an online video guide at