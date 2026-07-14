Thai Heritage Threads and Flavours Head to World Stage

From Pattani batik to Doi Tung vanilla, Thailand's textiles and GI ingredients take centre stage at the 2026 IMF-World Bank meetings.

When 15,000 delegates from 191 countries gather in Bangkok this October for the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, they will find more than economic policy on display.

Woven into the walls of the venue and served across every coffee break, luncheon and gala dinner will be a curated showcase of Thailand's regional craftsmanship and culinary heritage — a deliberate exercise in soft power designed to leave a lasting impression on the world's financial elite.

The meetings, often described as the "Olympics of Finance", will run from 12 to 18 October at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok.

Alongside the policy agenda, organisers have built a parallel showcase of handwoven textiles and Geographical Indication (GI) ingredients, intended to demonstrate what they describe as the value of Thai artistic wisdom and agricultural abundance to an international audience.







Thirty-Seven Patterns, One Nation

At the heart of the display are handwoven textiles curated from 21 provinces and 26 communities across the country, amounting to 37 unique heritage patterns in total.

Rather than being confined to display cases, the textiles have been worked into the fabric of the venue itself, used as acoustic panelling and decorative elements throughout the meeting rooms.

Among the pieces selected is the hand-painted "Buppha Borom Rachineenart" (Queen Mother Floral Batik), produced by Batik de Nara in Pattani province, in Thailand's south.