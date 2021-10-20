Global lung health meet opens with top three science announcements

Ten years earlier, It took a little over three years of treatment until he was cured of multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB), but not without sustaining numerous life-threatening complications. Ten years later, Naidoo acquired severe Covid-19 twice from patients he treated within the past year.



"While admitted for Covid-19, I saw patients' demise from Covid-19, medical colleagues break down from sheer emotional and physical fatigue and watched my whole family admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) for Covid-19 management, losing my dear father," shared Naidoo.



"We've all been humbled. There have been far too many gaps for too long and too many continue to suffer. From the political realm to basic sciences and clinical bedside, it is high time we all show we care. It is time to roll up our sleeves in service to those that really need us."



The conference takes place against the backdrop of ongoing Covid-19 vaccine inequity, with the pandemic continuing to impact the delivery of TB services in many low- and middle-income countries. Findings from the recently released Global TB Report 2021 show that pandemic has reversed years of progress in providing essential TB services and reducing TB disease burden, putting global TB targets further off-track. The most obvious impact on TB is a large global drop in the number of people newly diagnosed with TB. The number of people newly diagnosed with TB fell from 7.1 million in 2019 to 5.8 million in 2020- a fall of 18%. 16 countries accounted for 93% of this global reduction of 1.3 million, with India (41%), Indonesia (14%) and the Philippines (12%) topping the list. All these three countries are TB high burden nations worldwide.



Reduced access to TB diagnosis and treatment has resulted in an increase in TB deaths in 2020. There were 1.3 million TB deaths among HIV-negative people (up from 1.2 million in 2019) and an additional 214,000 among HIV-positive people (up from 209,000 in 2019).



Other impacts include a 15% reduction in the number of people provided with treatment for drug-resistant TB, a 21% reduction in the number of people given TB preventive treatment and a fall in global spending on TB diagnostic, treatment and prevention services between 2019 and 2020.



The pandemic has refocused attention on how infectious diseases transmit from person to person and has catalysed innovations in sampling and diagnostics. The disruption to TB services during the pandemic has simply highlighted just how important it will be going forward that testing for and treating TB are made simpler and easier to access, as well as, TB prevention does not slip off the radar.

By Shobha Shukla - CNS