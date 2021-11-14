Fri, November 19, 2021

life

Chonburi thrashes Buriram United 2-0 on Saturday

The highlight of Saturday’s four Thai League matches was Chonburi FC trouncing champions Buriram United 2-0. The deadly Chonburi sharks received their goals from Brazilian footballer Dennis Murillo and Worachit Kanitsribumphen.

Meanwhile, all home teams in the other three matches beat their opponents with one goal. Nong Bua Pitchaya beat Prachuap FC, Police Tero hammered Suphanburi and BG Pathum United defeated Samut Prakan City.

Nong Bua Pitchaya-Prachuap: 1-0

Police Tero-Suphanburi: 1-0

BG Pathum United-Samut Prakan City: 1-0

Chonburi-Buriram United: 2-0

