Chonburi thrashes Buriram United 2-0 on Saturday

Meanwhile, all home teams in the other three matches beat their opponents with one goal. Nong Bua Pitchaya beat Prachuap FC, Police Tero hammered Suphanburi and BG Pathum United defeated Samut Prakan City.
Here are Saturday’s scores:
Nong Bua Pitchaya-Prachuap: 1-0
Police Tero-Suphanburi: 1-0
BG Pathum United-Samut Prakan City: 1-0
Chonburi-Buriram United: 2-0
Published : November 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
