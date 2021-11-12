Eight Thai league games set to thrill football fans this weekend

Saturday’s highlight will be Chonburi, which has won three straight games, playing against Buriram United, which has four wins and one draw under its belt. This match is scheduled to kick off at 7pm.
Sunday will see newly promoted Khon Kaen United pitted against the new leader Bangkok United at 6.30pm.
Meanwhile, 2019 champions Chiang Rai United will play against Port FC, which has just got a new coach, at 7pm.
Games will be broadcast live on AIS Play and on the Nation Thailand website.
Related News
BG Pathum United conquers Buriram United on Saturday
Champs set to face-off in Thai League’s Matchday 11 this weekend
Buriram United trounces Muang Thong United on Thai League Sunday
Thai League Fixtures
Saturday 13/11/2021
Nong Bua Pitchaya - Prachuap 6 pm
Police Tero - Suphanburi 6 pm
BG Pathum United - Samut Prakan City 7 pm
Chonburi - Buriram United 7 pm
Sunday 14/11/2021
Ratchaburi - Nakhon Ratchasima 6 pm
Muang Thong United - Chiangmai United 6 pm
Khon Kaen United - Bangkok United 6.30 pm
Chiangrai United - Port 7 pm
Published : November 12, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021