Fri, November 19, 2021

life

Eight Thai league games set to thrill football fans this weekend

This weekend will see eight Thai League matches, marked with the extra excitement of Bangkok United knocking Buriram United off the standings on Tuesday even though both hold three points.

Saturday’s highlight will be Chonburi, which has won three straight games, playing against Buriram United, which has four wins and one draw under its belt. This match is scheduled to kick off at 7pm.

Sunday will see newly promoted Khon Kaen United pitted against the new leader Bangkok United at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, 2019 champions Chiang Rai United will play against Port FC, which has just got a new coach, at 7pm.

Games will be broadcast live on AIS Play and on the Nation Thailand website.

 

Thai League Fixtures

 
Saturday 13/11/2021

Nong Bua Pitchaya  -  Prachuap 6 pm

Police Tero  -  Suphanburi 6 pm

BG Pathum United  -  Samut Prakan City 7 pm

Chonburi  -  Buriram United  7 pm

 

Sunday 14/11/2021

Ratchaburi  -  Nakhon Ratchasima 6 pm

Muang Thong United  -  Chiangmai United 6 pm

Khon Kaen United  -  Bangkok United  6.30 pm

Chiangrai United  -  Port  7 pm

Published : November 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

