RE 2021 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship

Winners : 2021 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship Individual Fleet Racing



Overall Winners

Gold Medal : M.L.Weka Bhanubandh THA

Silver Medal : Ege Erdemli TUR

Bronze Medal : Wylder Smith USA



Overall Women Cup

Gold Medal : Madine Tatlican TUR

Silver Medal : Patcharaphan Ongkaloy THA

Bronze Medal : Prin Subying THA



Asian Cup

Gold Medal : M.L.Weka Bhanubandh THA

Silver Medal : Soshi Fujita JPN

Bronze Medal : Chanatip Tongglum THA



Asian Women Cup

Gold Medal : Patcharaphan Ongkaloy THA

Silver Medal : Prin Subying THA

Bronze Medal : Noppassorn Khunboonjan THA



Participation of the 2021 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship final

1. M.L. Weka Bhanubandh​1st Overall and 1st Asian

2. Chanatip Tongglum ​5th Overall and 3rd Asian

3. Thanapat Siricharoen​8th Overall and 4th Asian

4. Patcharaphan Ongkaloy ​14th Overall and 1st Asian Women

5. Nanvatorn Supaamphonwit15th Overall

6. Prin Subying ​​​16th Overall and 2nd Asian Women

7. Noppassorn Khunboonjan ​18th Overall and 3rd Asian Women

8. Kan Kachachuen ​​17th Overall

9. Pitipoom Jaroenpon​​20th Overall

10. Nattakan Somdee ​​27th Overall



Congratulations to team Thailand for their outstanding results, all sailors were in gold fleet at the Championship.