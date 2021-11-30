Doctor who saw omicron early says symptoms different from delta

The World Health Organization is analyzing the new mutation, and has said it's too early to say how transmissible and severe it is. It's called on countries to start testing widely for omicron, saying the divergent design could fuel future surges of Covid-19.

South Africa announced the identification of a new variant on Nov. 25, saying a few cases had first been identified in neighboring Botswana and then others had followed in Tshwane, the municipal area in which Pretoria is located. The announcement caused a global panic, roiling markets and resulting in travel bans on southern African nations.

Scientists advising South Africa's government told a media briefing on Monday that while omicron appeared to be more transmissible, cases appeared to very mild.

Coetzee's patients have been relatively young. A vaccinated 66-year-old patient did return a positive test on Monday but was only mildly ill, she said.