Tiger Woods admits his days as a full-time pro golfer are over after car crash

The interview was released eight days after Woods tweeted a video of himself taking practice swings on the range, accompanied with a message that read "Making progress." The video fueled speculation that the 15-time major winner would be returning to the tour soon, but Woods told Golf Digest that he has "so far to go. . . . I'm not even at the halfway point."

"I have so much more muscle development and nerve development that I have to do in my leg," he said. "At the same time, as you know, I've had five back operations. So I'm having to deal with that. So as the leg gets stronger, sometimes the back may act up. . . . It's a tough road."

Woods said he has lengthened his putter so he would have to bend over less while on the greens and only recently has returned to full-swing practice, and only on a limited basis.

Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg during the car crash in Southern California, which means both bones broke into at least three pieces and broke through the skin. He also suffered foot and ankle injuries. At one point, he told Golf Digest, there was concern about whether he would have to have his leg amputated.

"There was a point in time when, I wouldn't say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg," he said.