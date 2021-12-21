‘Out of date’ anti-doping law results in ban of Thai flag at international competitions

WADA prohibits the use of any substance or method that:

• Has the potential to enhance or enhances sports performance

• Represents an actual or potential health risk to the athlete

• Violates the spirit of sports

WADA also requires that Thailand’s National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADO) be independent. NADO currently comes under the jurisdiction of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).

WADA gave Thailand 21 days to amend its anti-doping law but the process was too complicated to complete in time. Hence, it has been hit by the following penalties: