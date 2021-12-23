Tue, January 11, 2022

life

Anti-doping law adjusted, awaiting Cabinet green flag

Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Kongsak Yodmanee and SAT executives held a press conference on Wednesday to announce the anti-doping law has been adjusted in line with international demands and is awaiting Cabinet approval.

Kongsak said the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sent an official letter to the Doping Control Agency on July 22 asking it to amend the Anti-Doping in Sport Act BE2555 (AD 2012) by September 14 so that it conforms to the international 2021 Anti-Doping Code.

Kongsak said SAT contacted related organisations in Thailand and foreign countries to resolve the issue and prepared to adjust the law. However, the process could not be carried out in time, which resulted in WADA handing Thailand a punishment.

Kongsak said the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Office of the Council of State, SAT and the National Olympic Committee of Thailand have now amended 24 sections of the act and this has been recognised by WADA.

He said SAT sent the draft to the Cabinet Secretariat on December 20. It was expected to be presented at a Cabinet meeting on December 28.

SAT will immediately contact WADA to reverse the punishment after the amended law has been enforced, Kongsak added.

Published : December 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

