Thai karate team infected after returning from Kazakhstan

The tournament was ten days long but the athletes were tested via ATK only once, when they arrived.

Meanwhile, the venue was not well-ventilated. The room for training and warming up was small and athletes couldn’t maintain a proper social distance from one another.

Yanisa speculated that the disease spread during the competition.

Moreover, the hosts let everyone head easily back to their home countries.

The teams from Japan and Kuwait have also reportedly been infected.

The Thai team are now waiting to see if they are infected with the Omicron variant.

They can at least take consolation from the fact that they fared well at the competition. They bagged one gold medal, courtesy of Siwakorn Muekthong, in the U21 Kumite Male under-60kg category, and two silver medals, thanks to Irinlada Sriargardkraisang in the Junior Kata Female category and Penpisut Namkhao in the U21 Kumite Female under-55kg category. Meanwhile, Kewalin Songklin won bronze in the Senior Kumite Female +68kg category.