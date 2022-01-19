Fri, January 21, 2022

life

Nong-O Vs. Ramazanov added to ONE X

One Championship's tenth-anniversary show – One X – was already stacked with top talent. Now, the organization just added another epic world championship fight to the highly anticipated card.

One bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will defend his belt against former One bantamweight kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi "Babyface Killer" Ramazanov on 26 March at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. 

Nong-O has been a staple in One Super Series since debuting in April 2018. He won the world title in just his third fight and has successfully defended against top-ranked contenders like Saemapetch Fairtex and "The Steel Locomotive" Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym. 
 
The undefeated One Super Series star will be looking for a fifth successive world title defense against Ramazanov, who once held the bantamweight kickboxing strap. He lost the belt to Capitan Petchyindee Academy in January 2021 but has since moved back to Muay Thai. 

Under the new rule set, Ramazanov last defeated Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym by KO to earn the No.4 spot in One's bantamweight Muay Thai rankings and the title shot against Nong-O. 
This news comes after the announcement of three previously released bouts. 
 
One atomweight World Champion "Unstoppable" Angela Lee will return to action to defend her belt against One atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex. Also, One flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes will have his title defense against No.2 ranked Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu. 
 
Finally, the fight of the night will be a special-rules MMA and Muay Thai super fight between legendary Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson and One flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon. 
 
The hybrid rules bout will occur over four rounds, with the first and third rounds taking place under Muay Thai rules and the second and fourth rounds happening under MMA rules. 

Nation Thailnad
