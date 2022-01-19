Nong-O Vs. Ramazanov added to ONE X...

Under the new rule set, Ramazanov last defeated Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym by KO to earn the No.4 spot in One's bantamweight Muay Thai rankings and the title shot against Nong-O.

This news comes after the announcement of three previously released bouts.



One atomweight World Champion "Unstoppable" Angela Lee will return to action to defend her belt against One atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex. Also, One flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes will have his title defense against No.2 ranked Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu.



Finally, the fight of the night will be a special-rules MMA and Muay Thai super fight between legendary Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson and One flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon.



The hybrid rules bout will occur over four rounds, with the first and third rounds taking place under Muay Thai rules and the second and fourth rounds happening under MMA rules.