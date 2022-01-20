Chanettee wins National Qualifiers to earn a place among world-class field at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022

Chanettee closed with a four-under 69 today to win by one stroke from Trichat Cheenglab. That followed up the four-under she carded yesterday when she led the tournament by three shots after the first round.



Happy with her deserved win, Chanettee said: “It might have appeared to be a comfortable victory in the end, but there were a lot of nerves out of there. I put in a lot of preparation for this tournament and I am very happy to have won. It’s a very proud moment for me to qualify for the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 and it has been an amazing experience.”

“I would like to thank Honda, the Sports Authority of Thailand and IMG for organizing this event and especially for giving golfers like myself this huge opportunity. I would also like to thank my father, my family and friends for their support in getting me here again today. Now I look forward to the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022, where I will do my best and hopefully make them proud again.”

Trichat gave a decent account of herself in the second round with her 66 the low round of the tournament. She followed up her first day even-par 72 with her six-under today for a 138 total and she will definitely have more opportunities to go one better.

There was a three-way tie for third place where Benyapa Niphatsophon, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Pavarisa Yoktuan all finished on 142. Benyapa shot a one-under in the last round to match her 71 of yesterday, while Natthakritta, still an amateur player, posted a two-under 70 today and Pavarisa also had a 71 today.

The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 held at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course in Pattaya, Chonburi Province from 18-20 January had a total of 62 women in the field. Chanettee, along with three other invited Thai players will participate in the US$1.6 million Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 at the same venue from 10-13 March, where Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn is the defending champion.