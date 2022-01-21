Fiery curries, somtam put Thailand ahead in global spicy cuisine contest

“In the Middle and the Far East, spices are an integral part of the food culture, and food cannot be prepared or served without spicy ingredients," the page said.

Citing a study conducted by Harvard and China National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, WorldAtlas said consuming spices at least once a day lowers the rate of mortality by up to 14 per cent.

"Spices like turmeric, cinnamon, cumin, and chillies also speed up metabolism," the page said. "Some spices such as turmeric possess anti-inflammatory properties and have been used for decades to treat conditions like nausea, arthritis, headaches, and autoimmune disorders."

Capsaicin, an active agent, found in chilli peppers is believed to slow down and even destroy cancerous cells, while cumin and turmeric have antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that help fight against harmful bacteria, the page added.