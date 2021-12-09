5 Northern Thai Dishes You Should Try EP.12

From Chiangmai to Bangkok, Ongtong Khaosoi is a well-known northern Thai restaurant in Ari,Bangkok. Not only about the affordable price that makes people keep coming every day but also the original taste from original recipe.
For people who can't fly to the northern city right now, this place is waiting for you
Published : December 09, 2021
Published : Dec 09, 2021
Published : Dec 09, 2021
Published : Dec 08, 2021
Published : Dec 08, 2021
Published : Dec 09, 2021
Published : Dec 09, 2021
Published : Dec 09, 2021
Published : Dec 09, 2021