Muay Thai grabs global spotlight as Thailand seeks heavyweight sporting status

The move comes after Thailand’s traditional martial art gained Olympic recognition last year.

Foundation secretary-general Somphan Jarumilin signed a contract with IFMA to spotlight Muay Thai boxing, the combatants’ waikru dance and pipe music on the international sporting stage.

Somphan said the move is aimed at boosting Thailand’s profile among the international sports community. Thais’ pride in their fighting tradition was rooted in the fact that Muay Thai was used in ancient times to help the country maintain its independence, he added.

He also highlighted the five pillars of Muay Thai: culture, honour, respect, justice and excellence.

“The five pillars also form the basis of humanity and share principles with other sports that have been recognised by the International Olympics Committee,” he said.

To enhance its global profile, competitions for the waikru dance and Muay Thai attacking gestures may be held in future, he added.