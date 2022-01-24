Thu, January 27, 2022

life

Muay Thai grabs global spotlight as Thailand seeks heavyweight sporting status

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Muay Thai grabs global spotlight as...

Thailand is betting on Muay Thai to earn the Kingdom a place among the heavyweights of international sport, according to the National Identity Foundation.

The foundation on Monday announced it has joined with the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) to promote global recognition of Muay Thai culture.

The move comes after Thailand’s traditional martial art gained Olympic recognition last year.
Foundation secretary-general Somphan Jarumilin signed a contract with IFMA to spotlight Muay Thai boxing, the combatants’ waikru dance and pipe music on the international sporting stage.
Somphan said the move is aimed at boosting Thailand’s profile among the international sports community. Thais’ pride in their fighting tradition was rooted in the fact that Muay Thai was used in ancient times to help the country maintain its independence, he added.
He also highlighted the five pillars of Muay Thai: culture, honour, respect, justice and excellence.
“The five pillars also form the basis of humanity and share principles with other sports that have been recognised by the International Olympics Committee,” he said.
To enhance its global profile, competitions for the waikru dance and Muay Thai attacking gestures may be held in future, he added.

Muay Thai grabs global spotlight as Thailand seeks heavyweight sporting status

Related News

Published : January 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Nattawut steps in to face Allazov at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE

Published : Jan 26, 2022

Yong: Administering different types of vaccines provides high immunity

Published : Jan 26, 2022

Centre identifies more contagious virus among Omicron variants

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Eight people reported dead in crush at African Cup of Nations match

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Latest News

Thailand records 8,078 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Thursday

Published : Jan 27, 2022

ASEAN+3 economic prospects positive in 2022

Published : Jan 27, 2022

S. Korea confirms highly pathogenic bird flu case in southwestern region

Published : Jan 27, 2022

Singapore signs FTA with Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru bloc

Published : Jan 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.