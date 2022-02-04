Herd immunity through natural infection "foolish idea": WHO chief scientist

"Herd immunity through natural infection is a very foolish idea we have said from the beginning because there is a huge human cost to be paid," said Swaminathan in an interview with New Delhi-based television news channel NDTV 24/7.

She said that India has followed a good policy of vaccination, adding that "my understanding is that over 90 percent of adults now have received at least one dose and over three-fourths have received the full vaccination coverage."

The WHO chief scientist said the new Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more potent than BA.1 and its transmission is more than other sub-variants.

Swaminathan said the WHO can not yet comment on the impact of Omicron as it was a relatively new variant and studies were still ongoing to determine if it can cause reinfection and how it affects long-term immunity.