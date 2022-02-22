Here’s how much fans must pay to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool live in Bangkok

The company insisted that for the “The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022”, both teams would send their main squads to play in front of fans in Thailand.

The priciest tickets, or ‘platinum tickets’, will be sold at 25,000 baht each, while gold tickets are 22,000 baht each and silver tickets are 20,000 baht each. These seats are in the areas closest to the field, on the modified grandstands that sit on top of the stadium’s running tracks.

Tickets for zones behind them are priced at 15,000, 12,000, 7,000 and 5,000 baht each.

The press conference for the match will be held at 3pm on March 9 at Siam Paragon.

Early-bird tickets go on sale on March 10. Normal tickets will go on sale on March 11. One person can reserve up to four tickets.