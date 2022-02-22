Fri, March 18, 2022

life

Here’s how much fans must pay to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool live in Bangkok

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Here’s how much fans must pay to wa...

The organiser Fresh Air Festival has announced the prices of tickets for the exhibition match between English Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12.

The company insisted that for the “The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022”, both teams would send their main squads to play in front of fans in Thailand.

The priciest tickets, or ‘platinum tickets’, will be sold at 25,000 baht each, while gold tickets are 22,000 baht each and silver tickets are 20,000 baht each. These seats are in the areas closest to the field, on the modified grandstands that sit on top of the stadium’s running tracks.

Tickets for zones behind them are priced at 15,000, 12,000, 7,000 and 5,000 baht each.

The press conference for the match will be held at 3pm on March 9 at Siam Paragon.

Early-bird tickets go on sale on March 10. Normal tickets will go on sale on March 11. One person can reserve up to four tickets.

Related News

Man Utd set to clash with Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12

Leicester City to erect statue of Vichai at King Power Stadium

Premier League scores billions for UK during pandemic but Thai league sickening

Related News

Published : February 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Korean Cultural Centre to host traditional wedding in Bangkok next week

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thai "granny professor" forges bridge of cross-cultural friendship

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Man Utd-Liverpool match tickets to go on sale on April 2

Published : Mar 17, 2022

Latest News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.