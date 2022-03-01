Sun, March 13, 2022

life

Jutanugarn sisters, Patty to spearhead local challenge at Honda LPGA Thailand

The Jutanugarn sisters and Patty Tavatanakit will lead the local challenge as the world’s best golfers vie for US$1.6 million (Bt53 million) in prize money at the Honda LPGA Thailand next week.

The event tees off at Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya from March 10 to 13, with 70 golfers, including 56 professionals from the 2022 LPGA Priority List.

Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn will be joined by LPGA Rookie of the Year and 2021 ANA Inspiration champion Patty as Thai stars on home soil seek to steal the limelight from their international peers.

Also competing in Pattaya will be 2021 Amundi Evian Championship winner, Minjee Lee, 2021 US Open winner Yuka Saso and 2019 British Open champion Hinako Shibuno, together with other top players drawn from Asia, the United States and Europe.

Meanwhile, fans will get to see up-and-coming Thai stars including two-time National Qualifying winner Chanettee Wannasaen, who joins Pornanong Phatlum, Jaravee Boonchant and amateur Rina Tatematsu in the starting list.

“Winning the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 was one of my greatest achievements because it was in my home country,” said defending champion Ariya.

“I am also excited to share the playing field with other Thai players and want to inspire upcoming golfers as much as they inspire me.”

Fellow Thai golfer Patty said she was “excited to be back home again, and know that we will all strive to do our best”.

The tournament will be held without spectators but broadcast live to over 100 countries.
Thai golf fans can tune in live on PPTV HD 36 and their digital platforms across the four days of the tournament.

