Jutanugarn sisters, Patty to spearhead local challenge at Honda LPGA Thailand

Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn will be joined by LPGA Rookie of the Year and 2021 ANA Inspiration champion Patty as Thai stars on home soil seek to steal the limelight from their international peers.

Also competing in Pattaya will be 2021 Amundi Evian Championship winner, Minjee Lee, 2021 US Open winner Yuka Saso and 2019 British Open champion Hinako Shibuno, together with other top players drawn from Asia, the United States and Europe.

Meanwhile, fans will get to see up-and-coming Thai stars including two-time National Qualifying winner Chanettee Wannasaen, who joins Pornanong Phatlum, Jaravee Boonchant and amateur Rina Tatematsu in the starting list.

“Winning the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 was one of my greatest achievements because it was in my home country,” said defending champion Ariya.