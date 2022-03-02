Thailand likely to see 50,000-100,000 Covid cases soon: health commission deputy

He said Covid cases in western countries had already reached a peak and declined faster than eastern countries, including Thailand, due to their decision to ease Covid-19 restrictions.
“However, there has been a rise in the number of Covid-19 deaths in western countries and a severe impact on their public health systems,” he said.
“Meanwhile, eastern countries had opted to maintain strict prevention measures, reopening their economies slower than western nations.”
Chalermchai said some of Thailand’s hospitals cannot support increasing Covid-19 cases as the country decided to maintain strict prevention measures.
He went on to say that Thailand’s Covid-19 cases are still in an upward trajectory, with a slowdown period every two to three weeks.
He said it was necessary to monitor when the country’s cases would hit a peak, reiterating that daily infections could rise to between 50,000 and 100,000 cases soon.
Chalermchai said the country’s public health system would be able to handle rising Covid-19 cases in the future.
“Hence, the government, public and media should come together to reduce the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths as much as possible,” he added.
Published : March 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
