Institute article discusses MIS-C, ‘Long Covid’ in children

Director Adisai Pattatang said MIS-C was first identified in the UK in April 2020.

It was found more in boys than girls, with children aged eight to ten most susceptible. But it was found in only 0.03 per cent of children who contracted Covid.

Symptoms are high fever, rash, red lips, red eyes, lymphadenopathy, vomiting and liquid stools. Some suffer from fatigue, pneumonia or even shock from cardiac arrhythmia.

Fifteen children have been treated at the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health but there has been no fatality yet. Seven to 14 per cent of them suffered from cardiac arrhythmia.