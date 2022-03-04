Premier League teams to show support for Ukraine this weekend

Club captains will wear special armbands in Ukrainian colours and fans will be encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off.
Large screens at the stadiums will broadcast the message “Football Stands Together” against the blue-and-yellow colours of Ukraine’s national flag.
The message will be visible to fans around the world across digital channels. Logos and profiles on those platforms will change to represent the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted,” the statement said.
The move comes after FIFA and UEFA banned Russian national and club teams from all international competition, in response to Moscow launching a war against its southern neighbour on February 24.
Meanwhile Chelsea’s Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, has announced he is selling the club he bought in 2003. The move follows calls in UK’s parliament for Abramovich to be sanctioned over his alleged close links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Abramovich denies claims he is close to Putin but has not condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine. However, the Chelsea owner said net proceeds from the sale of the club will be donated to victims of the war in Ukraine.
Published : March 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
