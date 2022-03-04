Premier League teams to show support for Ukraine this weekend

Large screens at the stadiums will broadcast the message “Football Stands Together” against the blue-and-yellow colours of Ukraine’s national flag.

The message will be visible to fans around the world across digital channels. Logos and profiles on those platforms will change to represent the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted,” the statement said.

The move comes after FIFA and UEFA banned Russian national and club teams from all international competition, in response to Moscow launching a war against its southern neighbour on February 24.