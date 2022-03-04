Sun, March 13, 2022

life

Stamp Fairtex made history when she became the first ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion.

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Stamp Fairtex made history when she...

The Thai’s goal now is to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship in mixed martial arts, but first she must dethrone reigning queen “Unstoppable” Angela Lee.

She'll get her chance to do so in the main event at ONE X, ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary event that goes down at the Singapore Indoor
Stadium on 26 March and features a bonanza of incredible fights. 

“Ever since I started fighting, I have been very motivated to reach my full potential. I want to be the first athlete in ONE Championship to win world titles
in three different sports. My dream hasn’t changed,” said Stamp. 

The athlete is currently 8-1 in MMA, riding a three-fight winning streak. While Stamp's striking skills are undoubtedly her most valuable asset, she’s been
working hard to improve all aspects of her game.  

The 2021 ONE Female MMA Athlete of the Year is not taking this fight lightly and is putting in as much preparation as she can. 

“I’ve never trained as hard as I have now. Angela Lee has
it all. I think the key will be not to fall into her traps and follow her game plan,” Stamp said. 


“We can’t deny the fact that she’s definitely better than me and knows more than me when it comes to grappling. She’s a BJJ black belt, and that is something I
am aware of.  

“When we’re in the Circle, anything can happen, and we don’t know how this fight will end. I will do my best to win.” 

Sure, Stamp’s feeling the pressure of competing for the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title, but she regards Lee as a role model and wants the fight to reflect
that. 

“I’m a professional athlete. I’m going to give it my all. She is still my idol. For this fight, I will put all of my ability into trying to beat Angela Lee. I consider this
showing honor and respect toward Angela,” she said. 

ONE X will stream live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 26 March on the ONE Super App. 

Related News

Published : March 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Denmark’s Madsen takes one-shot lead into Honda LPGA Thailand finale

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Thai duo Dechapol/Sapsiree seek title No 6 in German Open final

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Premier League back on Chinese TV after boycott over Ukraine support

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Hataoka and Su Oh top leaderboard at halfway stage of Honda LPGA Thailand 2022

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Latest News

Prayut unimpressed by agencies’ boast of solving most public complaints

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Tight security in Yala after banners put up demanding independence

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Russia will sanction Thailand-chaired Apec if war continues: Thai Armed Forces

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Most Thais worried about fallout of Russia-Ukraine war: survey

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.