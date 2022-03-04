Stamp Fairtex made history when she became the first ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion.

She'll get her chance to do so in the main event at ONE X, ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary event that goes down at the Singapore Indoor
Stadium on 26 March and features a bonanza of incredible fights.
“Ever since I started fighting, I have been very motivated to reach my full potential. I want to be the first athlete in ONE Championship to win world titles
in three different sports. My dream hasn’t changed,” said Stamp.
The athlete is currently 8-1 in MMA, riding a three-fight winning streak. While Stamp's striking skills are undoubtedly her most valuable asset, she’s been
working hard to improve all aspects of her game.
The 2021 ONE Female MMA Athlete of the Year is not taking this fight lightly and is putting in as much preparation as she can.
“I’ve never trained as hard as I have now. Angela Lee has
it all. I think the key will be not to fall into her traps and follow her game plan,” Stamp said.
“We can’t deny the fact that she’s definitely better than me and knows more than me when it comes to grappling. She’s a BJJ black belt, and that is something I
am aware of.
“When we’re in the Circle, anything can happen, and we don’t know how this fight will end. I will do my best to win.”
Sure, Stamp’s feeling the pressure of competing for the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title, but she regards Lee as a role model and wants the fight to reflect
that.
“I’m a professional athlete. I’m going to give it my all. She is still my idol. For this fight, I will put all of my ability into trying to beat Angela Lee. I consider this
showing honor and respect toward Angela,” she said.
ONE X will stream live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 26 March on the ONE Super App.
Published : March 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
