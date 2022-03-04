Stamp Fairtex made history when she became the first ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion.

“I’ve never trained as hard as I have now. Angela Lee has

it all. I think the key will be not to fall into her traps and follow her game plan,” Stamp said.



“We can’t deny the fact that she’s definitely better than me and knows more than me when it comes to grappling. She’s a BJJ black belt, and that is something I

am aware of.

“When we’re in the Circle, anything can happen, and we don’t know how this fight will end. I will do my best to win.”

Sure, Stamp’s feeling the pressure of competing for the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title, but she regards Lee as a role model and wants the fight to reflect

that.

“I’m a professional athlete. I’m going to give it my all. She is still my idol. For this fight, I will put all of my ability into trying to beat Angela Lee. I consider this

showing honor and respect toward Angela,” she said.

ONE X will stream live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 26 March on the ONE Super App.