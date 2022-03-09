Sun, March 13, 2022

life

‘Excited’ Stamp set to take on Singapore’s Angela Lee for One Women’s Atomweight title

One Championship held an open workout featuring two mixed martial artists – Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang Jitmuangnon – at Fairtex Training Centre in Pattaya, Chonburi.

Stamp, who will compete with champion Angela Lee from Singapore for the One Women’s Atomweight title, said she was excited about the match because Lee was the mixed martial artist who inspired her.

“I hope to win even though it will be tough,” Stamp said. “I believe Angela Lee, who gave birth last year, might not be 100 per cent ready even if she trained hard.

“I admit there is pressure from many people who are hoping I win, so I must train hard to get the title from Angela Lee. If I win, my next goal is to compete for Muay Thai and kickboxing titles,” Stamp said.

The match comes as One X celebrates the tenth anniversary of its One Championship.

The match will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

There will be altogether three matches, including the one between Stamp and Lee. The other two are a Muay Thai-MMA match between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson, and the One Flyweight Championship match between Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu.

 

