‘Excited’ Stamp set to take on Singapore’s Angela Lee for One Women’s Atomweight title

“I hope to win even though it will be tough,” Stamp said. “I believe Angela Lee, who gave birth last year, might not be 100 per cent ready even if she trained hard.

“I admit there is pressure from many people who are hoping I win, so I must train hard to get the title from Angela Lee. If I win, my next goal is to compete for Muay Thai and kickboxing titles,” Stamp said.

The match comes as One X celebrates the tenth anniversary of its One Championship.

The match will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.