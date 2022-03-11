Lung cancer: How to avoid Thailand’s leading killer

Department chief Dr Somsak Akksilp said that lung cancer is difficult to detect in the first stages and has a high fatality rate.
He revealed that the three main risk factors for lung cancer are:
However, Somsak notes that most lung cancer patients have no history of smoking or exposure to asbestos. Currently, there is no efficient and cheap way of screening for lung cancer. By the time people get symptoms, the disease is likely to have advanced to later stages.
Therefore, the best advice is to avoid the risk factors for lung cancer.
Published : March 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 14, 2022
Published : Mar 14, 2022
Published : Mar 14, 2022
Published : Mar 14, 2022
Published : Mar 14, 2022
Published : Mar 14, 2022
Published : Mar 14, 2022
Published : Mar 14, 2022