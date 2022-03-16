Sun, March 20, 2022

life

Consume herbal food, opt for aromatherapy, Thai massage to fight stress: traditional medicine dept

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Consume herbal food, opt for aromat...

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine advised people to consume herbal foods and go in for aromatherapy and Thai massage to relieve stress amid a gloomy situation.

Deputy director-general Dr Kwanchai Wisitthanon said people become stressed due to consumption of negative or worrying information, such as Covid-19, politics and rising product prices.

He pointed out that stress could lead to muscle pain, dizziness, insomnia, high blood pressure and low immunity, especially for those with chronic diseases.

“Also, stress causes people to become frustrated and forgetful, putting them at risk of depression or mental health problems especially if they are under stress for a long time,” Kwanchai pointed out.

The doctor said there were three ways to relieve stress in terms of Thai traditional medicine:

• Consume herbal food such as Gaeng Som, Tom Yum, Gaeng Pa or spicy salad, because turmeric, ginger, galangal, lemongrass, basil, kaffir lime leaf and pepper have essential oils which help improve the circulatory system, as well as relieve muscle pain and dizziness.

• Go in for aromatherapy, which includes drinking water topped with jasmine flowers or placing jasmine, ylang-ylang or plumeria on your bed when going to sleep, which will help relax your mind and body.

• Opt for Thai massage to relieve muscle pain and dizziness, focusing on the neck and shoulders. People can get a massage at Thai traditional medicine clinics nationwide.

Kwanchai also advised people to be careful while consuming information, exercise regularly, drink at least eight glasses of water a day, sleep at least 6-8 hours a day, avoid eating high-fat foods, and seek activities to relieve stress, such as chanting, meditation, growing trees or listening to music.

For more information related to Thai traditional medicine and herbs, contact 0 2149 5678, or visit www.facebook.com/dtam.moph or the @DTAM Line account.

Related News

Published : March 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Somkiat grabs Thailand’s first win in motorcycle racing world championship

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Schoolboy, 16, shatters Thai men’s 100 metres record at National Games

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Not getting vaccinated is like walking into speeding Bangkok traffic: Dr Yong

Published : Mar 19, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Latest News

Rain brought by tropical storm gives Bangkok respite from heat

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Somkiat grabs Thailand’s first win in motorcycle racing world championship

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Paetongtarn seeks new ‘family members’ as Pheu Thai’s PM candidate

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Pheu Thai to submit censure motion against Prayut in May to halt House dissolution

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.