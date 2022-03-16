Consume herbal food, opt for aromatherapy, Thai massage to fight stress: traditional medicine dept

The doctor said there were three ways to relieve stress in terms of Thai traditional medicine:

• Consume herbal food such as Gaeng Som, Tom Yum, Gaeng Pa or spicy salad, because turmeric, ginger, galangal, lemongrass, basil, kaffir lime leaf and pepper have essential oils which help improve the circulatory system, as well as relieve muscle pain and dizziness.

• Go in for aromatherapy, which includes drinking water topped with jasmine flowers or placing jasmine, ylang-ylang or plumeria on your bed when going to sleep, which will help relax your mind and body.

• Opt for Thai massage to relieve muscle pain and dizziness, focusing on the neck and shoulders. People can get a massage at Thai traditional medicine clinics nationwide.

Kwanchai also advised people to be careful while consuming information, exercise regularly, drink at least eight glasses of water a day, sleep at least 6-8 hours a day, avoid eating high-fat foods, and seek activities to relieve stress, such as chanting, meditation, growing trees or listening to music.

For more information related to Thai traditional medicine and herbs, contact 0 2149 5678, or visit www.facebook.com/dtam.moph or the @DTAM Line account.