Home defeat sinks Man United’s hopes in Champions League

Coach Diego Simeone lauded Lodi for taking his team into the quarter-finals.

“Lodi's doing really well. He had to wait a long time [to get in the side], but football is marvellous because when you train hard and are ready to go, there's always a chance for you."

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick criticised referees for allowing the visitors to get away with time-wasting tactics in the second half, saying, "there was always someone lying on the floor".

He called it a "joke" that were four minutes of stoppage time.