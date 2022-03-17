Man Utd-Liverpool match tickets to go on sale on April 2

Fresh Air Festival earlier announced that the tickets would be priced at 5,000 baht, 7,000 baht, 15,000 baht, 20,000 baht, 22,000 baht and 25,000 baht for the high-profile exhibition game, to be held at Rajamangala National Stadium on July 12 at 8pm.

The organiser said it would renovate the entire stadium, from the stands and the tunnel to the dressing rooms, akin to stadiums in the UK.