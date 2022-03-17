Man Utd-Liverpool match tickets to go on sale on April 2

Match organiser Fresh Air Festival said on Thursday tickets for “The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022” will go on sale at Thai Ticket Major counters nationwide via www.thaiticketmajor.com, or contact (+66) 2262 3838. Each person is allowed to buy up to 4 tickets.
Fresh Air Festival earlier announced that the tickets would be priced at 5,000 baht, 7,000 baht, 15,000 baht, 20,000 baht, 22,000 baht and 25,000 baht for the high-profile exhibition game, to be held at Rajamangala National Stadium on July 12 at 8pm.
The organiser said it would renovate the entire stadium, from the stands and the tunnel to the dressing rooms, akin to stadiums in the UK.
Published : March 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 20, 2022
Published : Mar 20, 2022
Published : Mar 19, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 20, 2022
Published : Mar 20, 2022
Published : Mar 20, 2022
Published : Mar 20, 2022