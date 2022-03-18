Korean Cultural Centre to host traditional wedding in Bangkok next week

The Korean Cultural Centre had received requests from February 9 to March 15 from couples interested in having a Korean traditional wedding.

More than 30 Thai, Korean-Thai and international couples had sent requests with their own stories. In most cases, the wedding or honeymoon was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The couple of Shin Yun-sup (Korean) and Natcha (Thai) has been selected for the first traditional wedding. The 29-year-olds first met in Korea after they got to know each other through a language online site.

The couple had a registered marriage in March 2021, after Shin moved to Thailand from Australia, and now they are teaching Korean together on YouTube.

They sent a 60-page request to the Korean Cultural Centre, including their love story. The couple have been married for a year, since the marriage was registered without the ceremony due to Covid-19.