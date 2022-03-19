Not getting vaccinated is like walking into speeding Bangkok traffic: Dr Yong

People should study the benefits and side effects of available brands in order to make the best decision, he said.

But deciding not to get vaccinated was like inviting an accident by stepping off the pavement into the busy traffic on Silom Road, he added.

Yong said that the at-risk group – seniors aged over 60, people with underlying diseases, and pregnant women – were at risk of being hospitalised with severe symptoms if they contracted Covid-19.

He pointed out that most deaths from Covid-19 are recorded among seniors and people with underlying diseases. This group should get vaccinated to protect themselves against the deadly virus, he added.