Serbian football fans list U.S.-led NATO interventions with banners

A fan group of Serbian football club Red Star in a game on Thursday used banners to show U.S.-led NATO interventions around the world in the past decades.

During the halftime of the game at the Rajko Mitic stadium here, the Serbian fans raised huge banners listing U.S.-led NATO interventions in the past decades, one of which wrote of Beatles songwriter John Lennon's anti-war song: "All we are saying is give peace a chance."