Sat, March 26, 2022

life

144 Players to Compete at Bt3 Million Thailand Mixed at Southern Hill

A whole host of 144 male and female players have signed up for the Bt3 million Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf due between March 24-27 at the Southern Hill Golf and Country Club in Hat Yai.

The second stop of the Thailand Mixed series offers a cheque of Bt450,000 for the last player standing in competition. It will be competed in a four-day stroke play format of 72 holes with top 60 and ties proceeding to the weekend rounds. 

Players, officials and participants are required to strictly follow the protective measures against COVID-19 throughout the tournament week.

Priority lists comprise  invites from international tours such as PGA, European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, Asian Tour, PGA of Australia, Sunshie Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, Japan LPGA Tour, KLPGA Tour, ALPGA Tour and China LPGA Tour, former champions of the Thailand Mixed series in 2021, champions of the first Thailand Mixed in 2022, amateur champions of the first Thailand Mixed  in 2022, top 60 of the 2021 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits, top 20 of the 2022 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits, sponsor invites, amateurs from the  Thailand Golf Association and those from Monday Qualify.

The second Thailand Mixed is one of the three Thailand Mixed series which will select  top two players on the 2022 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits to compete in the TrustGolf Women’s Scottish Open scheduled between July 28-31 at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire,  Scotland. 

