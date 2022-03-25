Sun, April 03, 2022

Thailand beats Nepal 2-0 in FIFA Day match

The Thai national team beat the Nepal team at 2-0 in the warm-up match “FIFA Day” at Chonburi Stadium in Chonburi province on Thursday (March 24).

The scorers in this game are Philip Roller and Chaowat Veerachat on the 78th and 89th minute, respectively.

In the next match, the Thai team will play against Suriname on Sunday (March 27) at BG Stadium in Pathum Thani province. The match starts at 7pm and will be broadcasted live via Thairath TV and AIS Play.

Thailand beats Nepal 2-0 in FIFA Day match

Published : March 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

