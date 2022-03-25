Thailand beats Nepal 2-0 in FIFA Day match

The scorers in this game are Philip Roller and Chaowat Veerachat on the 78th and 89th minute, respectively.
In the next match, the Thai team will play against Suriname on Sunday (March 27) at BG Stadium in Pathum Thani province. The match starts at 7pm and will be broadcasted live via Thairath TV and AIS Play.
Published : March 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 02, 2022
Published : Apr 02, 2022
Published : Apr 01, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022