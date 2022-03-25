ONE X Open Workout

In attendance were ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Brazilian striker Felipe Lobo, #2-ranked flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu, ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes, MMA icon Demetrious Johnson, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex, and ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee.
ONE X is ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary extravaganza, celebrating more than a decade of the absolute best in martial arts. The massive three-part card features 20 bouts, including five World Title contests, and a flyweight special rules super-fight. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, 26 March, beginning at 1:00 p.m. SGT.
Published : March 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
