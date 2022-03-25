Sun, April 03, 2022

ONE X Open Workout

ONE Championship™ (ONE) held the official ONE X open workout at OCBC Square in Singapore on Thursday, 24 March, featuring some of the athletes competing this weekend, as well as special guest ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le.

In attendance were ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Brazilian striker Felipe Lobo, #2-ranked flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu, ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes, MMA icon Demetrious Johnson, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex, and ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee.

ONE X is ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary extravaganza, celebrating more than a decade of the absolute best in martial arts. The massive three-part card features 20 bouts, including five World Title contests, and a flyweight special rules super-fight. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, 26 March, beginning at 1:00 p.m. SGT.

