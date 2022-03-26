Thai football goes 'green' with fans urged to recycle old phones at stadiums

The disposal points have been set up at stadiums nationwide as part of a drive to recycle e-waste, AIS said. Silver and gold from the discarded gadgets will be recycled into commemorative e-waste medals to hand out to the football clubs in recognition of their environmental efforts.

The scheme would kick-off Thai football’s push to go green with cooperation from fans and communities, AIS added.

Thai League acting chairman Korrawee Prissananantakul said the efforts would help the Thai League meet international standards while also creating environmental awareness among football clubs, players and fans.

"We are ready to expand this initiative to other aspects of the Thai league, so the competition can maintain sustainability as it grows," he said.