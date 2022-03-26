The secret lives of Thai migratory birds – and how to spot them

Secrets of how to spot exotic winged visitors to Thai shores were revealed in a live talk show broadcast by the Bird Conservation Society of Thailand (BCST) on Friday.
"Bird Talk" brought together experts to share their experiences and insights on how to recognise migratory birds from all around world, how to track their long journeys, and where to find them when they land in Thailand.
The experts noted that Thailand is on the migration route for many species of birds and in recent years has attracted new arrivals – including black-winged stilts, painted storks, cormorants, Oriental darters and grey herons. The feathered migrants make their way mainly from the Himalayas and Central Asia but for many of them, Thailand is just a brief stopover. The experts explained that some species are considered nomadic, which means they don’t have a specific habitat in which they stay for long periods.
However, spotting visitors to Thailand can be tricky for new birdwatchers as they often show features and markings that are similar to native species of birds.
To identify a bird, the experts advised people to observe its colour, listen to its song, record its location and capture it in a photograph to allow further comparison.
One migrant to look out for is the solitary snipe. This brown-and-grey coloured wader originates in the Chinese Himalayas and ranges mostly across China, Vietnam and the Koreas. The species is small at 29-31cm long but considered heavy or "chunky" for its size. They have long beaks and relatively short legs compared with other waders. The feathers form a grey-brown pattern. They can be often found feeding in wetlands as they make their way through Thailand. So next time you pass a marsh or swamp, why not keep an eye out for this exotic, long-distance traveller?
Published : March 26, 2022
