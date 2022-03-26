The secret lives of Thai migratory birds – and how to spot them

Secrets of how to spot exotic winged visitors to Thai shores were revealed in a live talk show broadcast by the Bird Conservation Society of Thailand (BCST) on Friday.



"Bird Talk" brought together experts to share their experiences and insights on how to recognise migratory birds from all around world, how to track their long journeys, and where to find them when they land in Thailand.



The experts noted that Thailand is on the migration route for many species of birds and in recent years has attracted new arrivals – including black-winged stilts, painted storks, cormorants, Oriental darters and grey herons. The feathered migrants make their way mainly from the Himalayas and Central Asia but for many of them, Thailand is just a brief stopover. The experts explained that some species are considered nomadic, which means they don’t have a specific habitat in which they stay for long periods.