Leicester City honours Vichai's legacy with statue at King Power Stadium

Current chairman Khun Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha and his family were present at the event to celebrate his father's legacy.

A group of close friends of the Srivaddhanaprabha family, along with friends from the worlds of polo, horse racing and Belgian club Oud-Heverlee Leuven were present for the commemoration.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Buddhist monks, who had travelled from Thailand. Such ceremonies have become customary at King Power Stadium during the family’s ownership of the club.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of candles and incense, before the reading of Sanskrit prayers by the monks. A string stretching across the length of the ceremony room, representing the Buddha, was then blessed from a golden bowl with candle wax to create holy water.