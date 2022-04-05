Sat, April 16, 2022

life

Leicester City honours Vichai's legacy with statue at King Power Stadium

Leicester City on Monday unveiled the statue of the football club's former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at King Power Stadium.

The statue was unveiled on what would have been Vichai’s 64th birthday.

Current chairman Khun Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha and his family were present at the event to celebrate his father's legacy.

A group of close friends of the Srivaddhanaprabha family, along with friends from the worlds of polo, horse racing and Belgian club Oud-Heverlee Leuven were present for the commemoration.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Buddhist monks, who had travelled from Thailand. Such ceremonies have become customary at King Power Stadium during the family’s ownership of the club.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of candles and incense, before the reading of Sanskrit prayers by the monks. A string stretching across the length of the ceremony room, representing the Buddha, was then blessed from a golden bowl with candle wax to create holy water.

Afterwards, the monks bestowed five precepts upon the head of the ceremony. It was followed by Buddhist chanting, marking the start of the Matrix funeral chant.

Guests were later invited to offer yellow robes to the monks, in accordance with Bangsukul ceremony traditions, and to transfer love and goodwill to Khun Vichai. Bangsukul chanting continued before the ceremony concluded with the pouring of water to dedicate merit to all.

The club was bought by the Srivaddhanaprabha family under the Asia Football Investments consortium in August 2010 and Vichai became chairman in February 2011 while continuing as owner.

The club won the 2013-14 Football League Championship and was promoted to the English Premier League the next season. In a fairytale run the following season, the club stunned the sporting world by winning the English Premiership.

Vichai was tragically killed in a helicopter crash outside King Power Stadium on October 27, 2018.

Club supporters will have access to the statue from Tuesday.

 

Nation Thailnad
