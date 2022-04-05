Sat, April 16, 2022

life

Careful what you touch, the virus may be lurking

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is very contagious and can be picked up from any of 10 contact points, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) warned.

In a recent Facebook post, NHSO listed the 10 risky contact points and steps that should be taken for protection. They are:

  • Banknotes and coins: Wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol gel.
  • Door handles/knobs: Push the door open with your shoulder or wipe the door/knob clean with alcohol before touching.
  • Office desks: Always clean with alcohol before using.
  • Telephones: Mobile phones and desk phones should be wiped down with alcohol, and mobile phone cases must be removed and cleaned.
  • Escalator handrails: Avoid touching the rail, and if you must, wash your hands with soap or alcohol gel immediately.
  • Elevator buttons: Use a pen or toothpick to push the button.
  • Food court/parking cards: Wipe clean with alcohol.
  • ATM: Clean your hands immediately after use.
  • Public toilets: Use tissue to touch toilet fittings or wipe down with alcohol-infused tissue before using. Wash your hands when done.
  • Parcels: Spray with alcohol or set aside in a different room for two days before opening.

The number of Omicron cases has been on the rise because though it results in fewer symptoms, it can spread very quickly.

On Tuesday, 21,088 people tested positive for Covid-19, while 91 patients succumbed to the virus in Thailand.

 

Nation Thailnad
