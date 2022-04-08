Police warn of Man U-Liverpool ticket scam as fans lose 80,000 baht

On Thursday, six fans reported to the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and told investigators they were tricked into buying tickets on Facebook and Twitter for “The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022”. The six alleged victims say they lost a total of about 80,000 baht.
Demand for tickets to see the July 12 match at Rajamangala Stadium is high despite prices that exceed tickets for this year’s UEFA Champions League final.
The complainants included a 21-year-old female student and a 30-year-old male office worker. They said ordered and paid for tickets advertised on the Twitter account @Nanoeve9Nanoeve.
The office worker explained that he was desperate to attend the match but could not reserve a ticket via the official seller, Thaiticketmajor. Instead, he contacted the seller on Twitter, who was offering tickets for only a few hundred baht more than the official price, claiming the extra charge was an operating fee. The office worker said the account looked like a genuine seller as it displayed an identification card and the stadium seating plan.
The account replied to his query by claiming it had a lot of customers and saying it was okay if the victim did not want to buy. Reassured that the seller was legitimate, he decided to transfer 10,200 baht to the Twitter user’s PromptPay account. When his ticket failed to arrive, he contacted the Twitter user, who quickly cut the line.
Meanwhile, the student complainant said she transferred 14,600 baht to the culprit but failed to receive the ticket. She posted a message online about the fraud, and five other people responded that they had suffered the same problem, with damages totalling around 80,000 baht.
Complainants say they went to police after discovering that the Twitter seller’s ID does not match the PromptPay number they sent money to.
Police have urged people to check carefully before transferring money for tickets to the exhibition match, as demand is high and seats are limited.
According to Thaiticketmajor's website on Friday, tickets are still available in the price range between 15,000 and 22,000 baht.
Published : April 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 15, 2022
Published : Apr 14, 2022
Published : Apr 14, 2022
Published : Apr 13, 2022
Published : Apr 16, 2022
Published : Apr 16, 2022
Published : Apr 16, 2022
Published : Apr 16, 2022