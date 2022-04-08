Police warn of Man U-Liverpool ticket scam as fans lose 80,000 baht

Demand for tickets to see the July 12 match at Rajamangala Stadium is high despite prices that exceed tickets for this year’s UEFA Champions League final.

The complainants included a 21-year-old female student and a 30-year-old male office worker. They said ordered and paid for tickets advertised on the Twitter account @Nanoeve9Nanoeve.

The office worker explained that he was desperate to attend the match but could not reserve a ticket via the official seller, Thaiticketmajor. Instead, he contacted the seller on Twitter, who was offering tickets for only a few hundred baht more than the official price, claiming the extra charge was an operating fee. The office worker said the account looked like a genuine seller as it displayed an identification card and the stadium seating plan.

The account replied to his query by claiming it had a lot of customers and saying it was okay if the victim did not want to buy. Reassured that the seller was legitimate, he decided to transfer 10,200 baht to the Twitter user’s PromptPay account. When his ticket failed to arrive, he contacted the Twitter user, who quickly cut the line.