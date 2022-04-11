Thailand reign supreme in Southeast Asia with 16th futsal title

The visitors struck early at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, when Firman Adriansyah intercepted a Thai move and passed the ball to Evan Soumilena who fired home the opening goal after 8 minutes.
The Thai team of Katawut Hankampa (keeper), Kritsada Wongkaeo (captain), Sarawut Phalaphruek, Panat Kittipanuwong, and Muhammad Osamanmusa immediately went on the attack but failed to equalise in the first half.
The hosts were stunned again after the break as a shot by Syauqi Saud deflected to Ardiansyah Runtuboy who put Indonesia 2-0 up in the 25th minute.
As the clock ticked down to the last minute, Thailand were handed a lifeline by the power play. The hosts grabbed their chance, with substitute Krit Arunsanyaluk benefiting from fresh legs to narrow the gap to 2-1.
Half a minute later, Krit passed to Muhammad whose pinpoint shot found the net to save the game for Thailand.
Neither team was able to break the deadlock in extra time so the match went to penalties.
The Thai players kept their cool to win the shootout 5-3 and clinch their 16th Asean Futsal Championship title in 17 years.
Indonesia are the only other team to boast an AFF title, winning the final in 2010.
Muhammad Osamanmusa won the golden boot, top-scoring with 11 goals at this year’s tournament.
The third-place play-off saw Vietnam beat Myanmar 5-2 in the penalty shootout.
Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam qualified for the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, scheduled from September 25 to October 20 in Kuwait.
Published : April 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
