Thailand reign supreme in Southeast Asia with 16th futsal title

The Thai team of Katawut Hankampa (keeper), Kritsada Wongkaeo (captain), Sarawut Phalaphruek, Panat Kittipanuwong, and Muhammad Osamanmusa immediately went on the attack but failed to equalise in the first half.

The hosts were stunned again after the break as a shot by Syauqi Saud deflected to Ardiansyah Runtuboy who put Indonesia 2-0 up in the 25th minute.

As the clock ticked down to the last minute, Thailand were handed a lifeline by the power play. The hosts grabbed their chance, with substitute Krit Arunsanyaluk benefiting from fresh legs to narrow the gap to 2-1.

Half a minute later, Krit passed to Muhammad whose pinpoint shot found the net to save the game for Thailand.