Sat, April 16, 2022

life

Virologist worries Songkran celebrations will spark new Covid wave

Travelling upcountry during Songkran and getting together with friends and family can spark a new wave of Covid-19 infections, a top virologist warned on Monday.

Chulalongkorn University’s Dr Yong Poovorawan said two 90-year-olds had asked him for advice recently. They said that they have been invited to attend their village’s “Rod Nam Dum Hua” ritual (pouring water on the hands of the elderly) and are worried that they may be opening themselves up to infection.

To prevent such problems, Yong said the festival should be modified and such rituals stopped during the Covid era. He said the organiser can reduce the number of participants and have them undergo ATK tests before getting near elderly persons. He said that all participants should receive a booster jab before attending such events.

He also advised that people with cold, cough, sore throat or fever should stay away to curb infections and losses.

