Sat, April 16, 2022

life

Equestrian Suphakamol finishes 5th in GP dressage event in Poland

Thai equestrian Suphakamol “Pam” Vuntanadit became the first Thai to participate in the CDI 3* Big Tour Grand Prix, finishing fifth in the Grand Prix Special Level Dressage.

The tournament was held in Poland from April 9 to 11. Suphakamol was the only Thai athlete in the competition.

Suphakamol “Pam” Vuntanadit became the first Thai rider in history to compete in the CDI3* Big Tour Grand Prix, finishing fifth in the highly competitive Grand Prix Special class in Zakrzów, Poland. 

Suphakamol said she was pleased with her result and that she would continue to focus and earn more points to compete in the 2022 World Championships in Denmark and the 2024 Olympic Games in France.

Suphakamol said, “I was very excited to ride the CDI3* Big Tour Grand Prix, the same level used in the Olympic Games, as it has been my childhood dream. It was a challenging test with a lot of technical details. However, my horse, Dreamboat BCN, and I tackled it very well even though it was our first time competing at this level.”

Suphakamol recently topped 49th in the FEI U25 World Rankings and is the highest ranked Asian rider in the U25 Grand Prix.

She is currently training at Academy Bartels with Dutch Olympic medalist, Imke Schellekens-Bartels, in the Netherlands.

Published : April 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

