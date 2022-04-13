Chelsea's Tuchel disappointed referee was 'smiling and laughing' with Ancelotti

However, the hosts leveled the tie at 4-4 with 10 minutes left before Karim Benzema scored in extra time to put Real Madrid through to the semi-finals.

Tuchel told a news conference he was disappointed that Marciniak was having "a good time with Carlo" after the final whistle.

"When I wanted to go and say thank you, he was smiling and laughing with the opponent's coach," Tuchel added.

"I think this is the very wrong time to do this after the final whistle, 126 minutes of a team giving their heart. When you go and see a referee smiling and laughing with the other coach, it's bad timing. I told him this."



