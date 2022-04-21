Man City must be perfect to win Premier League, says Guardiola

Liverpool had gone top with a 4-0 annihilation of Manchester United on Tuesday and Guardiola was gushing about the performance of Jurgen Klopp's men.

"We are facing one of the best teams ever. They have everything and that is why being there with them means a lot," said Guardiola.

"It's simple. Liverpool are going to win all the games. If we drop points they will be champions, if we win all our games we will be champions."

City have experience of holding their nerve in a tight title race as they won their final 14 games three seasons ago to pip Liverpool by a point to win the league.

Guardiola showed his priorities lie with the Premier League and Champions League after leaving out a number of key players for a 3-2 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne was one of those restored after being rested as a precaution over an ankle injury.