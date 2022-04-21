Wed, April 27, 2022

life

Thepchaiya eliminated in World Snooker Championship

Thai snooker player Thepchaiya Un-Nooh was eliminated from the 2022 World Snooker Championship on Wednesday after he lost to Scotland’s John Higgins.

The championship is taking place until May 2 at Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

Thepchaiya, 53rd in the world, went up against four times world champion Higgins in the first round of the main competition.

The Thai took a lead with a score of 5-4 in the first session, but Higgins came back in full force and won 10-7.

Higgins now goes into the second round and will face either Luca Brecel from Belgium or Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham which will be decided on Thursday.

Thepchaiya isn't going home empty-handed: he bagged a worthy prize of £20,000, or around THB880,000.

Published : April 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

