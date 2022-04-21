Free lung cancer X-ray tests until Sunday at CentralWorld

The campaign is a pilot initiative that adopts AI technology to detect ever-smaller lung tumours via chest X-ray scans. It enhances the accuracy of early lung cancer diagnosis that could lead to earlier treatment. It is also one approach to reducing the lung cancer mortality rate. Patients can get a test result in a mere three minutes.

“Lung cancer is usually detected when patients are already in the most advanced stage, or stage 4,” hospital director Dr Pornthep Pongtawigorn said. “Most lung cancer patients start seeing doctors when tumours have already metastasised and become incurable. There is a low chance of survival. Detecting lung cancer at its onset has crucial importance.”

According to the statistics, each day in Thailand sees 47 lung cancer patients, with one person killed by lung cancer every 18 seconds across the world.

“Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality in Thailand,” AstraZeneca (Thailand) country president James Teague said. “The incidence rate of lung cancer has been increasing worldwide and here in Thailand.”