Wed, April 27, 2022

life

Free lung cancer X-ray tests until Sunday at CentralWorld

  • life
Banphaeo General Hospital is conducting free lung X-ray tests until Sunday on the first floor of CentralWorld to increase early-stage lung cancer screening with artificial intelligence technology.

The hospital’s “Don’t Wait, Get Checked” campaign is being held in collaboration with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency and AstraZeneca (Thailand).

The campaign is a pilot initiative that adopts AI technology to detect ever-smaller lung tumours via chest X-ray scans. It enhances the accuracy of early lung cancer diagnosis that could lead to earlier treatment. It is also one approach to reducing the lung cancer mortality rate. Patients can get a test result in a mere three minutes.

“Lung cancer is usually detected when patients are already in the most advanced stage, or stage 4,” hospital director Dr Pornthep Pongtawigorn said. “Most lung cancer patients start seeing doctors when tumours have already metastasised and become incurable. There is a low chance of survival. Detecting lung cancer at its onset has crucial importance.”

According to the statistics, each day in Thailand sees 47 lung cancer patients, with one person killed by lung cancer every 18 seconds across the world.

“Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality in Thailand,” AstraZeneca (Thailand) country president James Teague said. “The incidence rate of lung cancer has been increasing worldwide and here in Thailand.”

The hospital also aims to set up mobile screening units at Central’s branches later, such as in Robinson Lat Krabang, Central Eastville, Central Ladprao, Central Pinklao and Central Rama 2.

More information updates will be available at https://www.facebook.com/BGHHOSP.

 

Nation Thailnad
