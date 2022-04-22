Wed, April 27, 2022

life

Noppon upsets world No. 11 to set up 2nd-round clash with Higgins

Thai ace Noppon Saengkham routed his higher-ranked Belgian opponent to move into the second round of the 2022 World Snooker Championship on Thursday.

Noppon, ranked 28rd in the world, beat world No 11 Luca Brecel from Belgium 10–5 at Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, England.

Noppon surged ahead 6-3 in the first session and continued to dominate the second session.

The win guarantees Noppon prize money of at least £30,000 (THB1,320,000). The tournament offers a total prize money of £2.395 million.

Noppon will take on four-time world champion John Higgins of Scotland who beat Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the first round.

The second round will be played over three sessions. The first session starts at 4pm on Sunday, the second session at 1am on Monday and the third session at 1pm the same day (all Thailand time).

The championship final is scheduled for May 2.

Published : April 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

